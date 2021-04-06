BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Usman Baba As Acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday.

Baba is set to take over from Mohammed Adamu, whose tenure expired on the 1st of February.

However, contrary to expectations from many quarters, instead of naming a replacement, President Buhari extended Adamu’s tenure for three months on February 4.

He has only spent about two months out of the three-month extension.