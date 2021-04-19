Burna Boy Slams Troll For Saying He Is Too Proud

Nigerian superstar musician, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has clapped back at a troll who rubbished his effort as a musician and asked him to be humble because his success happened accidentally.
The ’23’ singer had tweeted on Sunday:
“It’s up. ALL SMOKE. Nobody’s safe.”
A follower then replied:
“Nobody should pick a fight from this tweet. He just wrote it, nobody should take it personal.”
The singer then replied:
“EVERYONE SHOULD DEFINITELY TAKE IT PERSONAL.” If I dey beat my chest, no misunderstand/No be Pride, I be Gorilla”.
This made another follower blast the singer thus:
“Blow by mistake if not for Kanye you for still dey fight for club”
The singer then casually replied the troll:
“Lol. At least you know say you nor go like jam me for club to anyhow.”
See the full exchange below: