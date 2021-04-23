Davido Hits 20M Followers On Instagram; Becomes Most Followed African Artist

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido has hit 20 million followers on Instagram.

The DMW label head is the first African artist to hit this mark on the photo-sharing app.

The father of three has also become the most followed African artist on the platform.

The ‘Jowo’ crooner is also the Nigerian artist with the highest number of YouTube subscribers.

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-beats singer broke the record of a video surpassing 1 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube with his first single in 2020, “Fem”.

Davido is also the most followed Nigerian artist on Twitter, with 9.2 million followers currently.