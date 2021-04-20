Don’t Depend On A Man’s Wealth, Make Your Own Money – Alex Unusual Advises Ladies

BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has advised young ladies to work for their own wealth instead of depending on a man.

The ‘Double Wahala’ season three former housemate had requested her followers to ask her any sensible questions.

A follower then asked:

“Is it right to marry when u are broke but ur would be husband is very rich????”

The reality TV star then replied:

“I believe everyone should strive to stand alone. A would be husband that’s very rich should check that you put in your best to not be broke and help you stand on your own even before marriage since he is rich. Never make up your mind or settle to depend on anyone.”

See the exchange below: