Fan Tattoos Burna Boy On His Arm To Celebrate His Grammy Award

A die-hard fan of popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has gotten a tattoo of the Afro-fusion superstar on his arm to celebrate the artist’s recent Grammy award.

A photo of the fan’s tattoo has been spotted on the internet.

Although the self-proclaimed African Giant is yet to acknowledge the fan’s gesture, fans of the ‘Odogwu’ crooner known as the Outsiders have commended the young man for taking the bold step to celebrate his music icon.

Burna Boy is the latest celebrity to enjoy the recent trend of being inked on a fan’s body, with Bobrisky leading in that regard.

See the photo below: