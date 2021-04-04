I’ve Had Two Abortions – Singer Bez’s Wife Reveals

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Bez Idakula’s wife, Tito Idakula has revealed that she has had an abortion on two different occasions.

Taking to her Twitter account on Easter Sunday to disclose the piece of information, the former banker turned media entrepreneur says she is not proud of her past choices.

“I’ve had 2 abortions. I was scared and wasn’t ready. I took the only options I thought were available to me at the time. And even in this age of pro choice, I am not personally proud of the choices I made. And I lived in shame and guilt for years“, she tweeted.

See her full post below: