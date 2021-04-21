Getting A Divorce Is Very Expensive; Respect Divorcees – Daddy Freeze

Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has said that divorcees deserve utmost respect because it’s expensive to go through with divorce procedures.

The media personality took to his Instagram page to offer his opinion on the cost of getting a divorce done.

Freeze also highlighted some factors to consider when getting a divorce.

Read Also: Men Should Share Bills With Their Wives, Not Pay Bills – Daddy Freeze

In his words:

“You need to respect anyone who can go through with a divorce. Many people are stuck in bad marriages because they can’t AFFORD a divorce. Filing for a divorce requires guts and could run into millions.”

See his full post below: