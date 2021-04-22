Honour Odumakin By Promoting His Ideals, Falana Tells Politicians

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has challenged politicians to embrace the values of the late Yinka Odumakin if they truly want to honour him.

He made this known while speaking at the songs of service and tribute ceremony held for the deceased on Thursday.

Falana stated that politicians shouldn’t just exult Odumakin, but also seek to adhere by the values he preached.

“The government officials who are expressing sympathy with the wife and family must address the problem of our people. The struggle that Yinka was waging in his lifetime is to put this country on the right path — the path of democracy, the path of the rule of law, the path of human rights,” Falana said.

“So, any government official that wants to honour Yinka must live by those ideals. The best tribute is to ensure that Yinka’s dream of a united nation is realised.

“I want to express my profound sympathy for the family and I’m convinced Josephine Okei-Odumakin will ensure Yinka dreams are realised.”