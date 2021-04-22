Learn From My Mistakes – Ubi Franklin Advises Young Men

Music executive turned Instagram blogger and social media influencer, Ubi Franklin has told young men to learn from his mistakes.

This is in light of the entertainment executive’s messy exchange with his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, the entertainment entrepreneur writes:

” Dear Young Tigers 🐅 Rather than laugh at me today, learn from my mistakes. One reason you are alive to read this is because God has kept me as a sacrificial lamb for you to learn from the mistake a young man can make in life. Never condone any toxic behavior around you.

Read Also: Ubi Franklin ‘Curses’ Lady Who Called Him Father Of All Nation

Learn from this. Dear ladies, feminism is not hate towards men. If a woman is wrong call her bluff and keep it going, this is the height of irresponsibility and demonic manipulation.”

See his post below: