How I Lost N400K Davido Sent To Me – Peruzzi

DMW recording artist, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, alias Peruzzi has recounted how he lost the first N400K that Davido sent to his bank account.

This happened during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show, With Chude.

According to the ‘Majesty’ crooner, the DMW label head had sent the amount of money for his travel to Dubai after he got newly signed to the label. Then, he mistakenly gave him a driver’s account number.

“So he just told me that I should come to Dubai. Because when he called me I was in the room doing nothing. He asked ‘do you have a passport?’ I said I don’t have a passport and he okay that he would call somebody”, he said.

“Then I got the passport the next day. Then he said ‘send your account for ticket’ Me very useless guy at that time I didn’t have any account, I was using different accounts. The account number I copied was the Uber guy that carried me. Omo Uber guy switched off his phone after collecting 400k”, he added.

