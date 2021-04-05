Jemima Osunde, Ric Hassani Flirt On Twitter; Spark Dating Rumors

Nigerian celebrities, singer Ric Hassani and actress Jemima Osunde have ignited dating rumors following their recent Twitter exchange.

The ‘Thunder Fire You’ singer had shared a picture of himself on the microblogging platform.

Osunde then saw it as a good time to try to shoot her shot at him.

“Ric, even though you snapped these selfies like my daddy’s age mate, I can still marry you ❤️”, she wrote.

On Easter Sunday, April 4th, the Afro-RnB singer then shared another picture of himself with the caption:

“I give up Jemima, thank you for accepting me with my flaws. My Queen.”

Osunde has, however, added that the exchange is just for banter with the singer who is one of her favorite artists.

Information Nigeria recalls Hassani was recently romantically linked with singer Waje.

See the exchange below: