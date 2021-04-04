Lucy Reacts As Ka3na Sends Her Birthday Wishes

Things seem to remain sour between BBNaija Lockdown besties, Ka3na and Lucy. This is after the former acknowledged the latter’s birthday.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the grills entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share gorgeous pictures of herself in celebration of her 31st birthday.

The post received birthday well wishes from her fans and colleagues. Ka3na also joined others to drop a comment for her former bestie.

“Happy birthday to a special woman. You look beautiful Lucy“, she wrote.

Replying the fashion entrepreneur, Lucy wrote:

“@officialka3na don’t toy with my feelings please don’t.”

See the exchange below: