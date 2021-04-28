‘Our Nation Is Burning; I Can’t Sleep’ – Kiddwaya

Popular reality TV star, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya has revealed that he couldn’t sleep as he has been in tears over the state of affairs in the country.

The BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season ex-housemate took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 to voice his feelings regarding the situation of things in the country.

The Benue State indigene wrote that the nation is burning.

“I woke up in tears this morning. I just couldn’t sleep. How can I? I can hear the gun shots and cries in my dream. Our nation is burning and no one is hearing us 😭 🇳🇬“, he wrote.

See his post below: