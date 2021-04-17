“You Don’t Need A Boyfriend Until You Are 30”, Kiddwaya Advises Niece

Nigerian reality TV star, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya, has shared the piece of advice he gave to his niece.

The former Big Brother Naija Lockdown season housemate took to his Twitter page to share a photo of himself holding his less-than-a-year-old niece.

““You don’t need any man. I will buy you whatever you need. Maybe when you are 30 we can talk about boyfriends”. That’s what I whispered into her ear then she wanted to attack me 🤣“, he tweeted as caption.

The Benue State-born billionaire heir shared more photos showing him spending quality time with her on his Instagram page as he disclosed that the infant Inspires him a lot.

