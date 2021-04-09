Poverty, Injustice Responsible For Attacks In Imo, Says

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has finally reacted to the attacks on security facilities in Imo State.

The lawmaker cautioned against politicising the security challenges in the state.

He also tied the recent attacks on poverty and injustice while briefing journalists on Thursday in Jos.

He called on the government to urgently address the issues before it escalates.

“The recent attack on the police headquarters, the Correctional Centres in Imo State, the unending herdsmen crisis and banditry, Boko Haram, kidnappings, these are all products of poverty and injustice,” he said.

Time has come for we as political leaders to tell ourselves the truth and address this ugly situation and help our men and women of the Armed Forces and the police who are currently fighting the symptoms and not the disease. Something must be done urgently too.”