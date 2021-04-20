Toyin Lawani Releases Pre-Wedding Photos

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has released her pre-wedding photos featuring herself and her man, Segun Adebayo.

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire announced her engagement to Adebayo, her personal photographer, on Valentine’s day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two posts the pictures as she asks her fans to choose their favorite hashtag for the wedding ceremony.

Lawani also added that she intends to carry her fans along, especially the fans who have been supportive and wish her well.

In a subsequent post, she wrote:

“My choice comes with peace of mind”

See her posts below: