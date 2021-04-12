Why I Mourned DMX Instead Of Bruno Iwuoha – Kaffy Tells Samklef

Popular Nigerian professional dancer, Kaffy has explained why she mourned DMX instead of Bruno Iwuoha to veteran music producer, Samklef.

Samklef had shared a photo of the late actor on his Instagram page to bemoan the absence of tributes in his honor unlike that of late American rapper, DMX.

“I heard he also died yesterday. But no be Yankee celebrity so I understand. Rip Nollywood legend“, he wrote.

The post moved Kaffy to drop a comment.

“Just because people posted about DMX doesn’t mean it’s fake love. Even a lot of people here saying don’t mind them celebrities etc, DMX was part of their childhood. I am not happy we lost a legend but truth is he didn’t impact me the same way as DMX did and that’s not my fault.”

See her full comment below: