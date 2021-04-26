‘You Don’t Need Social Media Validation’ – Kemi Olunloyo Replies BBNaija’s Gifty

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has replied BBNaija’s Gifty Powers over the latter’s statement that people who don’t click on the love symbol to appreciate her children’s pictures must be witches.

Olunloyo sent a public note to the reality TV star, imploring her to stop seeking social media validation.

Taking to her Twitter page, the self-proclaimed investigative journalist writes:

“Gifty I’m #EvangelistKemi #Befocused2021 The people clicking love on your kid’s picture are the real demons, witches, kidnappers l, pedophiles and ritualists. Focus on the love you give them. You don’t need social media acceptance. Protect your children from the fake glare.”

See her post below: