Actor Chris Attoh Secretly Ties The Knot

Popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has secretly tied the knot with his investor girlfriend, Chinecherem Eze in a court wedding in California, USA on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A proxy traditional wedding was held in Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

This wedding is coming months after a secret proposal attended by friends.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor was once married to his colleague, Damilola Adegbite in 2015 after the birth of their son, Brian in 2014.

Read Also: ‘Even When It’s Tough, Start Again’ – Chris Attoh Tells Fans

They got divorced in 2017. The father of one then remarried on October 6, 2018, to a US-based businesswoman, Bettie Jennifer, who was murdered in May 2019.

A video clip of Attoh’s proposal to Chinecherem Eze has been sighted on social media.

Watch the video HERE