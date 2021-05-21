Actor Kunle Remi Slams Naira Marley Over Sexual Fantasies

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Actor Kunle Remi Slams Naira Marley Over His Sexual Fantasies

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has hit back at Naira Marley over the latter’s statement that he wants to have a threesome with a mother and her biological daughter.

I’m still gonna have sex with mother and daughter together one day sha. The mother should be younger than 40 and the daughter should be 18 or over“, Naira Marley had written on his Instagram page.

Read AlsoKunle Remi Finally Breaks His Silence On His Relationship With Adesua Etomi

Reacting to this, Kunle Remi berated Naira Marley for thinking like someone who is mentally unstable.

How do people think? I can never understand. HOW DOES ONE COME UP WITH THOUGHTS LIKE THIS? This is a serious mental health issue“, Kunle Remi wrote on his Instagram page.

See his post below:

The actor’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here