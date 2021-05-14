Akeredolu: Politics Aside, We Need National Dialogue On Insecurity Now!

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed that there is a need for national dialogue over the insecurity plaguing the country.

He expressed that the demand for a national dialogue to address the country’s security challenges must not be politicised.

Akeredolu stated that “the time is now” for dialogue.

The governor spoke on Friday during an interview on Good Morning Nigeria, a programme on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Speaking during the interview, he added that Nigerians are worried about insecurity in parts of the country.

He said: “The country is undoubtedly tensed and we have great challenges, most importantly the security challenges we are facing in the country.

“We have chosen that the time is now, we cannot wait any longer. The time is now to face up to the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.”

Akeredolu also reiterated his stance that President Muhammadu Buhari needs to address the country to allay the fears of Nigerians.

“Our people are becoming so worried and that’s why we say in our communique that Mr President should address the nation because it has become important, the people want to hear from us, they want to hear from Mr President on issues that are important, topical issues that are worrisome,” he said.

“We have not asked for a constitutional conference but we have asked for a national dialogue where we are going to ask people we either elect or nominate to help us to go and carry all these documents, sift it and turn it into something meaningful that all of us have clamoured for over the years. Let us see how we can restructure this country, everybody is worried about it.

“Let’s keep politics aside, it’s time for us to talk about Nigeria now. We must talk, we must win these youths back to us, we need them, the crisis we are toying with is not a joke. We have to do something and it is urgent.”