Baba Ijesha: Actress Yvonne Jegede Slams Those Saying CCTV Footage Is A Set Up

Popular Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede has weighed in on the ongoing child molestation case of Baba Ijesha.

The mother of one blasted everyone who is still defending Baba Ijesha despite the release of the CCTV footage on her Instagram Live on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

In her words:

“I saw the video of Baba Ijesha with the 14-year-old girl and by the time the video got to three minutes, I started crying. When he started rubbing her feet, raising her dress up, rubbing her breasts, I became so furious. I stated crying. Anybody who justifies this, who still wants to ask questions – you are a bad person. You are a terrible person.”

