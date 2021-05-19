President Muhammadu Buhari has called on European countries and global financial institutions to consider debt relief for African countries.

He stated this would assist in reducing the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the countries.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at the Financing Africa Summit held at Grande Palais Ephemere with the theme: “External Financing and debt Treatment,” on Tuesday.

The statement was titled ‘President Buhari seeks debt relief for African countries, says PPP will reduce corruption, speed growth.’

Buhari stated that the fall in commodity prices as COVID-19 took a toll on the global economy further slowed growth in some countries and strained health facilities.

The President said, “It is in this vein that we solicit the support of the French government with its influence in the European Union to lend its voice to the efforts being made to mobilise additional resources for developing economies most especially Africa in order to strengthen the quantum of investments to our economies.

“This financial support should also be extended to the private sector.”