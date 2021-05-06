Chelsea Dump Out Real Madrid, Set Up All English Final

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul after convincingly overcoming a fading Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner headed in from almost on the goal-line in the 28th minute after Kai Havertz had lofted a finish on to the bar.

Mount sealed Chelsea’s place in their first Champions League final since they won the competition in 2012, turning in a Christian Pulisic’s cross with five minutes left.

With the victory, Chelsea will face Manchester City in an All-English final in Istanbul on the 29th of May.