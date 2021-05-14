Dakore Egbuson-Akande Shares Throwback Photo With Hubby

Veteran Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has shared a throwback photo of herself and her hubby, Olumide Akande.

The 42-year-old shared the fourteen-year-old photo on Friday, May 14, 2021 via her Instagram page.

According to the mother of two, the picture was originally taken in 2007 when she was still dating Olumide Akande.

“#fbf me and my then boyfriend now husband…Phillipsburg NJ🇺🇸visiting my Aunt Dr Tariere Sullivan and family ❤️, 2007. Check out my Goldilocks and dark nail polish! 😎😁 Thanks young cuz Olaere for sending me this🤗 #youngandinlove ❤️#memorylane #originalnaturalista👑#YomsandDasisparents #glorybetoGod🙏🏾❤️💪🏽”, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently gave a speech on the advancement of Nollywood. She said the Nigerian film industry has advanced to the point of not needing validation from the Oscars.

See her post below: