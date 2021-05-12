Davido’s Lawyer Reveals Who Wrote ‘Jowo’

Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has finally revealed who wrote ‘Jowo’ for the DMW label head.

The DMW legal representative took to his Twitter page to reveal that the hit song was written by Davido and his recent signee Deinde.

“As far as I know, Jowo was performed by Davido, written by David Adeleke & Oladeinde Okubajo aka @Davido & @Deindeofficial and prod by Jerry Jethro & Peter A. Kehinde Emmanuel aka Napji & Majicboi. That’s as far as I know. Don’t shoot me I’m just the guy that did the paperwork :)“, he wrote.

‘Jowo’ is one of the hit singles off Davido’s third studio album, ‘A Better Time’.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Afro-beats music star was accused of stealing the song from Victor AD. The ‘Wetin We Gain’ crooner has, however, debunked the claims in a recent Twitter post.

See his Twitter post below: