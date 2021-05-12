DSS Denies Supplying Arms To Bandits, Terrorists

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday denied reports that it was supplying arms to armed bandits and terrorists.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, also denied that DSS operatives shared ransom proceeds with kidnappers.

It also threatened to seek legal redress following the allegations contained in the publication circulating on social media.

The DSS said the publication alleged that bandits and terrorists had been “receiving arms and ammunition from operatives of the State Security Service and often split ransom payments received at gunpoint”

The agency said the report made allusion to the report by German broadcast outfit, Deutsche Welle, which did not in any way refer to the State Security Service as used.

“Your report, as you were made to understand, was unfounded, mischievous and a calculated effort to bring the Service and its hardworking personnel to disrepute.

Though you made allusion to the report by German Radio, Deutsche Welle as your source, you agreed that said reportage did not in any way refer to the State Security Service as used in the fake post”, he said.

The statement said the service was doing so much and did not deserve such negative portrayal.

“You further expressed disappointment and surprise that your reporter did not reach out to the Service as claimed, the way you would have personally done by means of call, sms and or whatsapp chat”, he said.

The agency, therefore demanded a retraction of the publication and apology for deliberately casting it in bad light and threatened to institute legal action.

“In view of the long standing relationship with the media as strategic partners, it is believed that you will speedily comply with these demands otherwise the Service would resort to litigation”, it said.