"I Genuinely Wanted To Have A Relationship With Her", Seyi Awolowo Speaks On His Relationship With Tacha

Ex-BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four housemate, Seyi Awolowo has spoken regarding his relationship with former co-star, Tacha.

The reality TV star made an appearance on the show, ‘Real Talk with Kike’.

He was asked what his relationship with Tacha is like currently.

He replied:

“I would like to think we are friends. But we don’t just talk as often as people think. Not that I really liked to date Tacha because I have a girlfriend. But I saw a side that I felt needed a friend.

I saw her as the kind of person that had been betrayed by a lot of friends and all she just needed to do was have a good friend. Not the kind of friend that wants to have sex, just a listening ear that she can have a conversation with.”

