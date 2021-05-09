“I Genuinely Wanted To Have A Relationship With Her”, Seyi Awolowo Speaks On His Relationship With Tacha

Ex-BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four housemate, Seyi Awolowo has spoken regarding his relationship with former co-star, Tacha.

The reality TV star made an appearance on the show, ‘Real Talk with Kike’.

He was asked what his relationship with Tacha is like currently.

Read Also: ‘Hit Your Head Against The Wall’, Seyi Awolowo Tells Troll Who Asked Him To ‘Hit The Gym‘

He replied:

“I would like to think we are friends. But we don’t just talk as often as people think. Not that I really liked to date Tacha because I have a girlfriend. But I saw a side that I felt needed a friend.

I saw her as the kind of person that had been betrayed by a lot of friends and all she just needed to do was have a good friend. Not the kind of friend that wants to have sex, just a listening ear that she can have a conversation with.”

Watch the video HERE