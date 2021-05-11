MURIC: Yoruba Muslim Must Get 2023 Presidential Ticket — Regardless Of Political Party

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed that the 2023 presidential ticket must be given to a Yoruba Muslim.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC.

He stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is making plans to draft Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AFDB), into the 2023 presidential race.

The group opined that Obasanjo’s attempt to draft Adesina, who is a Yoruba Christian, into the race negates the principles of fairness, justice and equity.

The group noted that while three Yoruba Christians have “occupied Aso Rock villa,” not a single Yoruba Muslim has been allowed to hold the position of president or vice president since independence.

MURIC described it as “an attempt to rob Yoruba Muslims of the presidential slot.”

The group also added that it violates the principle of inclusiveness.

The group expressed that it is expecting a Yoruba Muslim presidential candidate come 2023 regardless of the political party.

“The political party does not matter to us. What is important is that the next Yoruba presidential ticket must go to a Yoruba Muslim in the name of fairness, justice and equity.”