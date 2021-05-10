Nobody Has The Manual On How To Keep A Man – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said that nobody has the manual on how to keep a man.

The movie star and filmmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion on marriage.

In her words:

“I repeat and I stand to be corrected Hide am oo Show am off ooo, Marriage wey go spoil go spoil we all have our demons we are fighting, find your own Demon and back it up with prayers, cus really nobody get manual to keep man… To you reading this, your marriage will work in Jesus name”

