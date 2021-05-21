‘Nobody Owes You Anything; Work Hard’ – BBNaija’s Uriel

BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ season two ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has offered a piece of advice to everyone who cares to listen.

According to the reality TV star cum entrepreneur, it’s better to be hardworking than sit around expecting to receive handouts.

The 33-year-old British-Nigerian former aspiring singer shared this piece of advice on her Instagram Stories.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees. Nobody owes you Sh*t. And yes you can make it without him or her. Even if it doesn’t work out it’s ok to start again and again. Being famous doesn’t make you rich. Hard work does“, she wrote.

See her post below: