“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Slams Festus Keyamo In New Song

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem has clapped back at Festus Keyamo in his newly-released song titled “Jaga Jaga Oti Get E”.

Information Nigeria recalls the veteran musician came for Keyamo in his recently-released single, “Jaga Jaga Reloaded”.

The song caused Keyamo to release receipts of his private chats with Eedris when the singer was asking for money and a chance to be on the re-election campaign project for President Buhari in 2019.

In “Jaga Jaga Reloaded”, Eedris mentioned Keyamo saying that the Minister of State, Labour and Employment is now eating with the cabal.

In “Jaga Jaga Oti Get E”, Eedris further lambastes Keyamo, referring to him as Senior Advocate of Nonsense.