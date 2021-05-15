Stay Out Of Politics, Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned ethnic group, Miyetti Allah to stay away from politics.

This warning comes following the group’s statement that it is more prepared for division of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality.

Reacting to the statement attributed to the group, the former Minister, who said the group doesn’t speak for the Fulani ethnic nationals, warned the group to stick to cattle rearing.

He wrote on his Twitter page:

“Fulanis more ready for break-up of Nigeria than any other ethnic nationality”—Miyetti Allah.

“The Sultan of Sokoto we know & respect but who are you?You do not speak for the Fulani: you only speak for butchers & cows. Stick to cattle-rearing & cow-loving & stay out of politics.”