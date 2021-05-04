‘Stop The Disrespect’, Nengi Warns Trolls

Popular reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has hit back at trolls in a recent post shared on her Twitter page.

The Bayelsa State-born former beauty queen stated in the lengthy thread that her brand is very important to her. Hence, she wants the blatant disrespect to stop.

My brand is important to me and a good name is better than riches. I have been quiet on a lot of things but this constant disrespect is unacceptable! Please, stop pulling down my friends, my brand and my team. I understand it’s part of “what I signed up for”..”, she wrote in part.

