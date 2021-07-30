BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘White Money Must Not Be The Wild Card’ – Housemates

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemates have said that they don’t want Whitemoney to be the wildcard of the season.

This is because Whitemoney prepared a pot of fried rice and chicken on Friday for all the housemates to eat.

The housemates hailed Whitemoney’s culinary skills and said they must protect him at all costs from being the wildcard of the season because they don’t know how they’d survive and handle food without him in the house.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria and Pere Unveiled As Wildcards

The Wildcard is a fake housemate whom the real housemates must fish out. There are two Wildcards this season.

If the real housemates successfully guess the Wildcards, then the Wildcards will leave. If the real housemates fail to successfully guess the Wildcards, then the Wildcards remain in the house to compete as real housemates. They also get to nominate on Monday.