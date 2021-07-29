I Want To Build Hundreds Of Houses And Give Out To Nigerians For Free: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he is not interested in owning houses.

The movie star and political aspirant shared this piece of information on his Instagram page on Thursday.

According to the actor cum film director, he does not want to own as much as 50 houses for himself because he’ll die someday and leave all of them behind.

In his words:

“I don’t want to own 50 houses for myself. I’ll die someday and leave all of them behind. So what’s the point?

I want to build hundreds of houses and more and give out to Nigerians for free. I want to ensure that no Nigerian is ever homeless. So help me God.”