Leaving Nigeria Is Not The Answer – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that leaving Nigeria is not the answer to the problems on ground.

According to the popular movie star, it’s better to die honorably in one’s home country than leave because of the fear of death.

He added that we’ll all die someday. Hence, it’s futile to run away from Nigeria because of the fear of getting murdered.

In his words:

“Jakpa is not the answer. Yes, no one wants to lose his life but truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us. So what’s the point of running? I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people. I will not run from my fatherland. We must get it right. My plan B is ‘NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER’.”

