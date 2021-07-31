Marriage Is Overrated – Actress Iheme Nancy

Nigerian actress, Iheme Nancy, has said that marriage is overrated. Hence, she is committed to finding herself for now.

The actress had implored her followers and fans to ask her any questions which she will answer via her Instagram Stories.

A question then came in asking the movie star when she will be ready to get married.

“When will you be ready to get married”

The actress replied:

“Marriage is overrated…… For now am still gonna find myself…”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress took to her Instagram page to state that all pastors are fraudsters in her book.