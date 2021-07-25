Why Sundays Are One Of My Favorite Days Of The Week — Actress Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has revealed why Sunday is one of her favorite days of the week.

The actress wrote:

“Sundays are one of my favorite days of the week. Because for a few hours during the day, everyone (a majority of) are good people. They’re singing praises to God, talking about the love of God, being meek & mild and treating each other with respect and not judging one another; because we’re all children of God who’re made in his image. For a few hours it feels like we’re all on the same level, rich or poor God loves us all (well except a mega church where the front row is reserved for the rich, important people).

