Blackface, 2face, Faze Reunite To Honor Sound Sultan

Former singing trio, Plantashun Boiz (Blackface, 2face Idibia and Faze) have squashed their age-long beef in honor of their late friend, Sound Sultan.

This was at the late ‘Jagbajantis’ singer’s memorial night of Tribute dubbed ‘8th Wondah’ organized by friends, family and colleagues to celebrate his life and works.

Olanrewaju Abdulganiu Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

A month before his death, rumors flew around that the late veteran singer was diagnosed with throat cancer.

The deceased father of three had shared a photo of himself during the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations on his Instagram page telling everyone that he will share his story himself when the time is right which he never did.

It has also been learnt that until his death, Sound Sultan worked hard at reconciling the defunct Plantashun Boiz.