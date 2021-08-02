A Spouse Who’s Pressuring You To Borrow Money For A Lavish Wedding Doesn’t Love You — Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that a spouse who is pressuring their partner to borrow money for a lavish wedding does not love their partner.

The actor shared this piece of opinion on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

“Don’t borrow money to do a big wedding and be in debt afterwards. It’s not a smart move. Cut your coat according to your size. Do the level of wedding you can afford. Then face your hustle. You’re not here to impress anybody.

God might bless you one or two years after then you can decide to spend your millions on your wedding anniversary annually. If your spouse is pressuring you to borrow money and do a lavish wedding to impress people when he or she knows you don’t have money then that person doesn’t love you.”