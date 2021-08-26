Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Her Daughter’s 2nd Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her daughter to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The actress’s daughter, Reign Ezerika, clocks two on Thursday and her mother has left no stone unturned in making her social media followers view beautiful pictures of her lookalike daughter.

The actress did not also fail to add a lovely caption. She wrote:

“When you step into the house, darkness takes to its heels Cos that’s what you are darling a light to yourself, our lives, and the world. Happy 2 years birthday to you. @reignezerika You’re GOLD baby! Grow and shine. Happy big 2″