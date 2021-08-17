BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘If I Was Maria, I Would Evict Pere With My HoH Ultimate Veto Power’ – Liquorose

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, has said that she would evict Pere on Sunday if she was Maria with the Ultimate Head of House veto power for the week.

Liquorose said this during her diary session on Tuesday.

Big Brother had introduced a new twist to Maria when she was crowned the Head of House for the week.

She was told to pretend before the other housemates that she has been given a special power by Big Brother to evict two housemates who impress her the least on Sunday.

Speaking with Big Brother on Tuesday during her diary session, Liquorose who is unaware that the twist is fake, told Big Brother that she expects Maria to use her powers to evict Pere on Sunday because he has been overbearing and has disrespected the housemates.