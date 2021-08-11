BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Maria And Queen Clash Over Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season is getting hotter as newest housemate Queen got involved in a clash with former Wildcard, Maria over Pere on Tuesday.

Maria had told Queen that she has only been in the house for two days and therefore could not say that she already knows Pere well enough.

This upset Queen who went to confront Maria over the statement she made.

Queen challenged Maria over the statement, saying that she has a right to say that she knows Pere despite being in the house for only two days.

Maria, however, walked away when Queen began raising her voice.