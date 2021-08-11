COVID-19: Ekiti Reintroduces Restrictions, Bans Large Gatherings

Ekiti State Government has announced new measures to contain the increasing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the 16 local governments areas of the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi made the announcement after an emergency briefing, anchored on his behalf by the Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Filani, in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday.

He expressed concerns over the increasing cases of the third wave of the pandemic in the state.

Justifying the state government’s latest action, Fayemi stated that 180 cases were recorded from July to the first few days in August alone.

He explained that as a way of curtailing the third wave, restrictions had been re-imposed on social, religious, and political gatherings across the state.

He also directed transporters to reduce the number of their passengers by half.

He said that all efforts must be geared toward stopping the further spread of the deadly variant in the state.

He said, “We are constrained to respond to this development with the following non-pharmaceutical control measures which remain our best means of containing the pandemic in the state.”