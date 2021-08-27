How I Got Featured On Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition – Buju

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Buju, has disclosed how he got featured on Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition.

The music star took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of his conversation with Wizkid on Instagram.

The “Lenu” crooner had commented on the superstar singer’s Insta-Story.

Wizkid then replied him and asked him to link up with him in the studio the following day.

Buju excitedly replied the singer also known as Big Wiz.

“If I no come make I mad,” he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Buju was recently the topic of conversation on social media after his old tweets trolling Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and other music superstars were digged out.