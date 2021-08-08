I’m Only Focused On Making Money – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has stated that she is only interested in making money for her family.

The actress cum brand influencer took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 8 to post a stunning studio portrait of herself.

The mother of one then bragged about her ability to use any distractions to make more money for herself.

The actress also described herself as an Igbo girl who did not come to Lagos to count bridges.

In her words:

That Igbo girl wey no come Lagos to count bridge, she’s only focused on making money to make her family extremely comfortable, if you bring any distractions I use you cash out👌”

 

