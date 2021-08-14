IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order slated for every Monday in the southeast.

IPOB stated that the sit-at-home order will be reactivated whenever Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, appears in court.

The proscribed group had said it would enforce a lockdown every Monday from August 9, in the southeast until Kanu is released.

This was announced by Chika Edoziem, the group’s head of directorate, during a broadcast streamed across social media platforms on Friday.

“There has been some discussion whether we must continue our ghost town in Biafra land. I wish to announce this very evening that as directed by the highest command of this movement, our Monday ghost town or sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended,” he said.

“The weekly sit-at-home in Biafra land stands suspended for now. That means in the coming Monday there would be no sit-at-home in Biafra land.

“We must revert our attention to the trial of our leader that is coming up. Our sit-at-home bearing any new information given to Biafrans all over the world.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date, when our leader will be appearing in court. Before then, we will make that information. Our sit-at-home will be taken place in the next court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”