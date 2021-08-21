Jerry Gana: Nigerians Are Most Miserable In Africa… Nothing Is Moving

Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana has expressed that Nigeria has the highest number of “miserable people in Africa”.

Gana stated this on Saturday at a retreat organised by the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance Group in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain stated that most Nigerians, the majority of them youths, have become “jobless, frustrated and hopeless” as a result of the harsh economic policies of the current administration.

Also Read: ‘Terrorism Has No Boundary’ — Lai Solicits Global Support For War Against Boko Haram

He said the PDP “is the only hope now for the Federal Republic of Nigerian to return back to sanity”, adding that the country is a difficult situation.

“In the misery index, Nigeria is the highest in Africa. We are the most miserable set of people in Africa because nothing is moving. In fact, our currency is now 100 percent devalued. Nigeria is going through a very difficult time,” he said.

“The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt. The Naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today. I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP governments look like angels because corruption is now a thousand times worse.”