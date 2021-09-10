God Didn’t Make A Mistake Bringing Nigeria Together, Says Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed that Nigeria being one entity is not a mistake because God wanted it to be that way.

The Sultan stated this on Thursday at the 2020 Leadership Newspaper award and conference in Abuja.

The monarch stated that the country’s division will not stop existing problems peculiar to each group, adding that everyone needs to come together in solving them.

“If we are to go our 1 million ways, how do we survive? God Almighty will and can never make a mistake, that is his will and must be obeyed,” he said.

“Bringing us together as Nigerians is not a mistake and that is what God wanted. If he wants anything else he will do it in no time so we have to accept our religious beliefs as good Christians and Muslims. We all know we are from one source and creator.”

The Sultan also expressed that those trying to fan the embers of hatred through religion will not succeed.